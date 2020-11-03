Global Anti-Aging Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Aging Devices Market.

Global Anti-Aging Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global anti-aging devices market report has been segmented as per product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Anti-Aging Devices Market: Overview

The anti-aging devices are mainly used in various treatments such as hair removal, skin rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, body contouring, and skin tightening. The various types of skin treatment devices, hair treatment devices, and eye treatment devices are very popular across the globe. In addition, in the market, various types of direct-to-consumer anti-aging devices and stand-alone anti-aging devices are easily available.

Global Anti-Aging Devices Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for various anti-aging devices such as hair treatment devices, skin treatment devices, and eye treatment devices across the globe is a key factor driving growth of the target market. In addition, increasing requirement of various anti-aging treatments such as body contouring, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, cellulite reduction, hair removal, and others carried out using anti-aging devices is another factor anticipated to boost growth of the target market.

Rising penetration of various skin, hair, and eye treatment devices on the e-commerce platform and the increasing popularity of several types of anti-aging devices such as microdermabrasion devices, intense pulse light devices, laser devices, ultrasound devices, laser anti-hair fall devices, under eye laser devices, and others. These aforesaid factors are projected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising preference for direct-to-consumer anti-aging devices for home-based treatments and stand-alone anti-aging devices for in-office hair and skin treatments by skilled professionals are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the target market.

Furthermore, rising investment in R & D activities, rising promotional activities through various media channels, and technological advancement in anti-aging devices by major anti-aging devices manufacturers. These are other factors projected to proliferate growth of the global anti-aging devices market in the next 10 years.

However, high cost associated with these devices and some anti-aging devices are not safe to use are major factors projected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework by various organizations such as the US FDA and EU commission is a challenging factor that may affect the growth of the target market.

Global Anti-Aging Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The rapid adoption of various skin treatment devices such as injectable, laser devices, microdermabrasion devices, radio frequency devices, ultrasound devices, and others across the globe due to rising aging signs among individuals is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the skin treatment devices segment among the product type segments.

Among the distribution channel segments, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global anti-aging devices market, owing to increasing penetration of internet across the globe and rising preference for online shopping among individuals.

Global Anti-Aging Devices Market: Region Analysis

The anti-aging devices market in North America dominates in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to high preference for non-invasive treatments and high presence of anti-aging devices manufacturers in the countries such as Canada and US in this region. In addition, rising physical appearance concern among individuals in the countries is projected to fuel growth of the North America market. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the global market, owing to high demand for cosmetic surgeries and high influence of social media on individuals in the developing economies such as China, India, and Japan in this region. The market in Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness moderate growth, owing to high awareness about the various types of anti-aging devices such as laser anti-hair fall devices, radio frequency devices, under eye laser devices, and others among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Anti-Aging Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Skin Treatment Devices

Injectable

Microdermabrasion Devices

Laser Devices

Radio Frequency Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Others (Massaging and Toning Devices, Microneedling Devices, and Nano-Current and Micro-Current Devices)

Eye Treatment Devices

Under Eye Laser Devices

Radio Frequency Devices

Nano-current Devices

Hair Treatment Devices

Laser Anti-Hair Fall Devices

LED Light Anti-Hair Fall Devices

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Retail Pharmacies

