According to Ameco Research, the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market size is projected to reach US$ 56 million by 2026, from US$ 27 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026.

The report published by Ameco Research provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data that aids in a better understanding of the global scenario of the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are expected to drive and restrict the growth of the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market. It also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities that are present in the market along with the current trends observed in the target market. The report includes a complete study of quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to take advantage of the report. The report includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry that help for a better understanding of the current trends and opportunities in the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market.

The Porters Five Forces analysis is included in the report, provides insights on the overall scenario from buyers and supplier’s point-of-view. The regulatory compliances provide insight into the various government rules and regulations on various products and services and the way it affects the various end-use industry.

The report covers the complete study of the various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It also provides country-wise segmentation and the factors that are driving regional growth.

The report covers the major players operating in the target market along with the key strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge against the competitors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The report provides a competitive landscape that includes insights into the positioning of players on a global level through mapping the business and product offering strength.

Segment by Type, the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market is segmented into

Electromagnetic Induction

Magnetic Resonance

Segment by Application, the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The major vendors covered:

Bosch

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

WiTricity

Fulton Innovation

Table Of Contents

Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report 2020 to 2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electromagnetic Induction

1.4.3 Magnetic Resonance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bosch

12.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bosch Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.2 Qualcomm

12.2.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.2.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Qualcomm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Qualcomm Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.3 Texas Instruments

12.3.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.3.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.4 WiTricity

12.4.1 WiTricity Corporation Information

12.4.2 WiTricity Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 WiTricity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 WiTricity Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.4.5 WiTricity Recent Development

12.5 Fulton Innovation

12.5.1 Fulton Innovation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fulton Innovation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fulton Innovation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Fulton Innovation Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.5.5 Fulton Innovation Recent Development

…

