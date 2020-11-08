Japan Dengue Testing Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dengue Testing market.

The number of cases of dengue are growing rapidly during the past few years. Major regions of the world that are affected by dengue are Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific. As per the numbers provided by WHO, the number of reported cases is continuously increasing.A rising prevalence of dengue virus has raised the demand for diagnostic kits, which is expected to drive the dengue testing market in the near future.

Presently, the diagnostic test kits that are available for testing dengue are less effective. Due to the unavailability of effective diagnostic tools and high price of existing test kits, a need has been created for cost effective test kits with high specificity and sensitivity. As a result, companies operating in the market are currently focusing on the development of cost-effective and reliable test methods for dengue testing. In addition, increasing research and development activities to develop highly specific and sensitive diagnostic kits is also expected to create new growth opportunities for the manufacturers of dengue test kits. The major focus of the manufacturers is to develop point-of-care tests, which are rapid, sensitive and easy to use. Presently, a large number of methods for the detection of dengue virus are still dependent on cell culture and mice inoculation and such type of methods are slow and costly. Hence, there is a strong need of developing rapid, easy to use and sensitive methods for detection of dengue.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dengue Testing Market

The global Dengue Testing market size is projected to reach US$ 289.8 million by 2026, from US$ 236.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Dengue Testing Breakdown Data by Type

ELISA-Based Tests

RT-PCR Based Tests

Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test

Dengue Testing Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Public Health Laboratory

Diagnostic Centers

Others

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Dengue Testing market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Abnova

Roche Molecular Systems

Abbott Laboratories

InBios International

NovaTec Immundiagnostica

Sub.PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Certest Biotec

OriGene Technologies

Thermo Fisher

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Dengue Testing market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth region?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Dengue Testing market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Dengue Testing market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Dengue Testing market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Dengue Testing market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Dengue Testing market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Dengue Testing industry?

