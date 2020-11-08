Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market.

Antimicrobials and fragrances used in deodorants help to reduce unpleasant body odor caused due to a growth of microbes; whereas antiperspirants are used to reduce perspiration through the use of pore-blocking agents such as aluminum or other alternatives. The increase in per capita disposable income among consumers across the globe and particularly in developing markets is resulting in increasing demand for deodorant and antiperspirant products on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, deodorants and antiperspirants are among the fastest growing products in terms of volume demand amongst the various personal care products.

Concerns among consumers regarding the use of aluminum in antiperspirants is hampering preference and demand for generic antiperspirants products. Aluminum salt is one of the key Ingredients used in antiperspirants as it inhibits sweating, thus restraining bacterial growth and body odor. Usage of antiperspirants that contain aluminum salt leads to deposition of aluminum salts over pores of the skin, which could be harmful to a certain extent. Moreover, growing awareness regarding health and safety among consumers globally could restrain demand for such antiperspirants in the near future. Keeping in mind the associated risk of skin damage and diseases such as cancer due to a usage of aluminum and alcohol, companies are currently reducing the use of these ingredients in antiperspirants and opting for other alternatives such as caffeine, sodium bicarbonate, and aluminum potassium sulphate. A detailed analysis of attractiveness in each ingredient type has been highlighted in the report.

Segment by Type, the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market is segmented into

Alcohol

Conditioner And Moisturizers

Base And Carrier Substances

Paraben And Propellants

Fragrances

Antimicrobials

Aluminum

Segment by Application, the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market is segmented into

Aerosol Antiperspirant

Roll On Antiperspirant

Sticks & Solids Antiperspirant

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions.

The key regions covered in the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market (Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Chubu, Kinki/Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu (incl. Okinawa))

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Share Analysis

Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients business, the date to enter into the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market, Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Lâ€™Oreal

Avon Product

Shiseido

CavinKare

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Godrej Consumer Products

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth region?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients industry?

