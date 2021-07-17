Data Migration Market 2020: Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

In data migration, data is moved from one technology to the other for enhancing and improving the performance and competitiveness of an organization. It increases the value of integration to new applications, enhances the security of valuable data, reconciles database for better use, and eliminates wasteful data. Further, data migration is the fastest method for ensuring the safety of data. Few recent developments are:

– In 2017, IBM launched an IBM Cloud Mass Data Migration service to aid businesses to shift from a large amount of data to the IBM Cloud at the lowest cost. It also provides a large-capacity storage device and increases the speed of the data migration process

– In 2017, Informatica partnered with Google Cloud for marketing analytics, data warehouse modernization, and integration. This partnership is anticipated to migrate data easily over Google Cloud.

Note –The Covid-19 (corona virus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Migration Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– IBM

– Informatica

– Information Builders

– Microsoft

– Oracle Corporation

– QlikTech International AB

– SAP

– SAS Institute Inc.

– TIBCO Software Inc.

The report analyses factors affecting the Data Migration Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Data Migration Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Data Migration Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Data Migration Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Migration Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Data Migration Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Data Migration Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

