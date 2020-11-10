All-terrain Vehicle Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | Arctic Cat (Textron), Can-AM (BRP), CFMOTO, Honda Motor, Jiangsu Linhai Power Machinery Group, Kawasaki Motors, Polaris

The all-terrain vehicles, also known as quads or quadricycles, are vehicles which travel on low-pressure tires. These vehicles are gaining traction with rising recreational and sports activities along with increasing applications in agriculture and defense sectors. Major market players are focusing on innovations such as the development of electric ATVs, thereby creating a positive market outlook in the coming years. North American region is expected to hold the maximum share on account of upcoming electrical vehicle projects and scope for new and advanced technologies.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Arctic Cat (Textron), Can-AM (BRP), CFMOTO, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Linhai Power Machinery Group Corp., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. (TGB), Yamaha Motor Corporation

What is the Dynamics of All-terrain Vehicle Market?

The all-terrain vehicle market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing applications in the agriculture as well as military and defense sector. Besides, increasing off-road recreational activities is likely to positively influence the market growth. However, high accident rates may hamper the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market during the forecast period. On the other hand, introduction of electric ATV and continuous technological developments would create good growth opportunities for the key players of the all-terrain vehicle market in coming years.

What is the SCOPE of All-terrain Vehicle Market?

The “Global All-terrain Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of all-terrain vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, drive type, engine capacity, fuel type, seating capacity, application, and geography. The global all-terrain vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading all-terrain vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global all-terrain vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, drive type, engine capacity, fuel type, seating capacity and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as utility ATV and sport ATV. By drive type, the market is segmented as 2-wheel drive, 4-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. On the basis of the engine capacity, the market is segmented as less than 400 CC, 400 to 800 CC, and more than 800 CC. By fuel type, market segmentation is done as gasoline and electric. The market on the basis of the seating capacity is classified as one-seat ATV, and two-seat ATV. By application, the market is segmented as sports, agriculture, entertainment, military & defense, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of All-terrain Vehicle Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global all-terrain vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The all-terrain vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DRIVE TYPE

9. ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENGINE CAPACITY

10. ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUEL TYPE

