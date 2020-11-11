Solar Encapsulation Market 2020: Emerging Technologies by Industry Size, Sales Revenue, Key Players

An increase in the installation of rooftop solar panels positively impacts the growth of the solar encapsulation market. Photovoltaic cells have gained major traction owing to an increase in applications in the residential and non-residential sector for electricity generation, which is estimated to generate potential growth opportunities for solar encapsulation materials.

The solar encapsulation market was valued at $915 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $4,231 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2016 to 2022. Based on the application, construction occupied more than two-fifths share in 2015.

EVA solar encapsulation has gained major demand in 2015 owing to its excellent protection against corrosion and delamination. In addition, encapsulated solar cells help improve the efficiency of solar modules owing to their excellent barrier protection against humidity and UV radiation.

Based on the solar module, the demand for monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon cells have witnessed major traction owing to an increase in application coupled with the low operational cost associated with it. The increase in applications of such solar cells is expected to soar the demand for encapsulation materials.

LAMEA is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% during the analysis period, owing to an increase in photovoltaic installations. Furthermore, tax incentives for rooftop installations in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, is expected to drive the market growth for solar encapsulation materials.

Top players operating in the market include STR Holdings Inc, Solutia, Bridgestone, Dow Corning, DuPont, 3M, MITSUI, JGP Energy, Hangzhou First PV material Co. Ltd, and AKCOME.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE SOLAR ENCAPSULATION MARKET STUDY:

The EVA solar encapsulation materials are expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

Based on the solar module, the solar encapsulation market in monocrystalline silicon cells is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

The North American solar encapsulation market in EVA materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2016-2022.

