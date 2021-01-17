Substantive electric vehicle uptake in India will be visible in the next two years

The world is progressively shifting towards electric vehicles. The uptake quantity of electric cars worldwide is growing at a fantastic rate. Nevertheless, EVs’ mass production is the challenge that is affecting this sector, possibly because of inadequate and unreliable charging facilities. Research by Castrol on consumer behavior has identified the variables that impede the hasty uptake of the EVs.

This research took effect at the end of last year. The positive trends displayed by this vital research include the customers’ readiness to buy the electric vehicles as long as the charging infrastructure gains a strong foundation. The fleet owners, those who buy cars in huge quantities, are entirely withdrawn from purchasing the electric vehicles and are waiting for their rivals to show interest before buying them.

Another variable that is hindering the transition to electric vehicles is their high prices. While this is the trend in developed countries, the prices of EVs in India is the lowest, with a car going for a price of Rs 23 lakh. This strategy has made the uptake of electric cars and bikes in India a quick process.

At this price, many Indians can afford the Kona EV as their startup cars. A considerable percentage of the consumers who took part in the interview by Castrol expressed their fear of maintaining these electric vehicles. Therefore, India must commit itself to educate its citizens concerning the easy maintenance of EVs that they are unaware. One of the maintenance fears is that the spare parts might not be available when the car breakdown.

Since everyone is usually impatient on the waiting lines, the electric vehicles sector must develop a strategy to minimize the time taken to recharge the cars. The Evs take a minimum of 35 minutes to charge, and the citizens’ concern is that they fear waiting for this service in lines since it will create traffic at the charging facilities and consume their productive time.

To conclude, the customers want their cars to charge in short periods, like the time it takes to fuel a car. The customers also hope that the mileage range for these vehicles per charge to be 470 km, although they won’t mind a mile range of 400 km per charge. Castrol asked Indians their thought on this subject, and they replied that they want the range issue clarified and solved since they love making long journeys.