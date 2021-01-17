Legislators will be bringing in a bill that facilitates agencies’ use of electric vehicles

Rep. Ro Khanna states that the new bipartisan bill coming in the House will allow government agencies to recharge their state-owned electric cars. A similar bill that the Senate made a law called Charging Helps Agencies Realize General Efficiencies (CHARGE) was a proposition by Khanna and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. These bills will help actualize the use of environmentally friendly vehicles by government officials.

Passing the bill would mean that the General Services Administration must give the directive that the government agencies would be charging their cars at the charging stations using the Fleet Services Cards. This move implies that the GSA would be required to give out charge cards for all the state-provided electric vehicles in all charging stations six months after the bill’s enaction into law.

Khanna explained that the Fleet Sevice Cards are the new replacement for credit cards at gas stations. The issuance of these cards will help cover the electric vehicles driven by government officials in charging stations that are not owned by the federal government.

Khanna, who has been instrumental in the drafting and proposition of EV-oriented bills, displayed a report by the Government Accountability Office articulating the challenges affecting electric vehicles’ introduction into the federal cars. Khanna explains that electric cars must become as sustainable as internal combustion engine vehicles.

The CHARGE Act first came to the Senate under senators Gary Peters, D-Mich, and Rob Portman, where the bill passed with unanimity. Khanna took this opportunity to identify a colleague in the Republic House to champion for its passage in both chambers.

Gonzalez, Khanna’s colleague who helped in the bill’s passage, stated that just like charity, innovation should also start with government agencies to facilitate the catapulting of relevant policies. He added that the CHARGE bill would oversee an update of the government infrastructure by introducing innovations and operations that ensure the federal agencies are at the forefront of technological advancement.

Khanna admitted that if both the democrats and the republicans join hands to pass this bill, the country will join other nations to clean energy. Khanna reiterates that the continued push-and-pull between the two sides will impede the country’s growth into clean, renewable energy, making room for China to outshine the US.

With the passage of this new bill Khanna reports that other states will channel their efforts in creating jobs for their citizens in the EV industry. Khanna added that since the postal fleet has received its apportionment in the financial budget, these fundaments can help this transport system switch to electrification.

Finally, Khanna hopes that Congress can also channel their efforts to resolve the high pollution problem accrued in the transportation industry by championing the Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Khanna also hopes that the technology bills aimed at reshuffling the country into modern tech will pass through the chambers before the end of this year.