UEFA Nations League Live Streaming: Belgium vs Denmark will be played at the King Power Stadion.UEFA Nations League Live: Belgium vs Denmark Live on Sony LIV at 1.15 AM IST.UEFA FREE LIVE Belgium vs Denmark Watch Online Stream : Nations League Soccer Full Match& Game TV Channel 2020

UEFA Nations League 2020 Live:

Match – Belgium vs Denmark

Date – Nov 19 2020

Time – 1:15 AM (IST)

Previous meetings between Belgium vs Denmark

As they stand

• Belgium will reach the finals if they avoid defeat against Denmark.

• Denmark will reach the finals if they beat Belgium.

Previous meetings

• Belgium won 2-0 when these sides met in Copenhagen on Matchday 1, Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens scoring. The Red Devils had not won in the teams’ previous three meetings (D1 L2).

• Denmark have still had marginally the better of the sides’ 14 encounters: six wins to Belgium’s five with three games drawn. They are also set to meet again next summer in Copenhagen in the group stage of UEFA EURO 2020.

What the coaches say

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: “It was a very good game against them last time around. They have really good players, a very strong core. They know each other well and the coach comes up with new ideas. It’s a team that is ready for anything. We have played five matches and we have four wins. The attitude of the team is very good. It will be a tough game but we will want to end the year in a good way. The players understand the importance of tomorrow’s game.”

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: “We are going to play for victory and we will give everything to accomplish this mission. Belgium are a quality team. The guys have been playing together for a very long time and it’s a great test for us. Confronting Belgium is the biggest challenge in Europe at the moment. We will have to be careful with set pieces and not concede a goal quickly because that will make it very difficult. Belgium know what they are doing, but in the first game I saw things that we can use.”

Next up

The UEFA Nations League final tournament takes place from 6–10 October 2021. Teams will return to competitive action in spring 2021 in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Where the fans can catch the UEFA Nations League LIVE Streaming ?

In the Indian Sub-Continent Sony Sports will broadcast the UEFA National League LIVE & the games will also be LIVE streamed on SonyLIV.

UEFA Nations League game between Belgium vs Denmark TEAMS will be live streamed on SonyLIV @ 1.15 am tonite

UEFA Nations League A : Points Tables for Group 2