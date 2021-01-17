Signify goes green to achieve Carbon Neutrality

Signify, a giant LED light bulb manufacturer, claims that all its current international operations run on renewable electricity after the company cut-off CO2. On September 8, 2020, Signify announced its various sustainability milestones such as the carbon neutrality on its worldwide operations. Signify, known initially as Philips Lighting, stated that the company cut-off operational emissions by over 70% since 2010. Signify implemented a plan that shifted the company’s activities to more effective energy technologies within the operation sites, alongside adopting sustainable transportation modes, staff travel, and better logistics practices.

Signify’s green electricity and reduced emissions received support from two Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) signed between the company and wind energy firms in Texas and Poland. The cooperation cut-off the remaining emissions through a CO2 offsetting program. The organization announced the update as part of its newly scheduled sustainability program, promising to take the initiative beyond carbon neutrality. The company plans to reduce emissions within its entire value chain to achieve the Paris Agreement’s target to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify, said that it is a fantastic company milestone to achieve carbon neutrality, but much still needs to be done. Eric pointed out other threatens caused by climate change and the scarcity of resources of the World’s economy. Rondolat added that the company spent little time to relax and celebrate. Instead, it is time for the company to be very ambitious and concentrate on solving the challenges. Signify’s core strategy is to facilitate sustainable growth and create a great work environment. About sustainability goals, the organization seeks to surpass carbon neutrality by doubling its positive environmental and social impact by 2025.

Signify plans to increase its energy efficiency to minimize its customers’ emissions, alongside CO2 reduction from its suppliers. Moreover, the company focuses on reducing resource consumption to 30% in 2025 by using systems and services that enable reprinting, recycling, and reuse. Signify targets to phase-out plastic packaging not later than 2021, to achieve the No-Waste in Landfill goal.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, praised Signify’s prowess on renewable electricity, EVs, and carbon neutrality. Helen said her green business NGO worked with Signify for the past decade to facilitate the World’s uptake of energy-efficient LED lighting bulbs through Signify’s support projects, the RE100 and EV100.

In summary, remarkable efforts such as Signify continue to help humankind achieve zero-emission greenhouse gases that deplete the ozone layer, the planet’s protective covering against destructive solar radiation. Global warming poses a significant threat to the human race.