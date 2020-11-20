MLS Reddit Streams: Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Live Watch Online Free Playoffs Game Update & TV Coverage 2020

Everything you need to know about the MLS match between Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF (21 November 2020)New Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF: How to watch MLS Cup Playoffs predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs – Play-In Match

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Nissan Stadium – Nashville

November 20 – 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, TSN 1/5, TVA Sports

STREAMING: ESPN App in US

The Music City is used to a celebration and the party will be on when Nashville SC faces Inter Miami CF Nov. 20 at Nissan Stadium in an All-expansion team Play-In Round matchup of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

While Nashville clinched their spot on Oct. 28, becoming the sixth expansion side to reach the postseason in their inaugural season, Inter Miami CF needed the drama of Decision Day presented by AT&T to book their ticket, beating FC Cincinnati at home 2-1 with other results also going their way.

The teams are a contrast of methodologies, with Nashville relying on hard work and defensive consistency to become of the league’s toughest teams to score on, losing just once in their final seven regular season games. Inter Miami are built on the big-name flashy signings Federico Higuain, Blaise Maituidi and Rodolfo Pizarro. Diego Alonso’s side were limping toward the final line with three losses in their previous four games before pulling out a playoff-clinching won on Decision Day.

The teams met twice in the regular season, with Nashville claiming a 1-0 victory thanks to a superb Anibal Godoy goal at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 30 before a scoreless draw in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 6.

Nashville SC

Nashville SC added another first to their inaugural season, becoming the first team to take three points from Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory on Decision Day.

After the teams exchanged goals in the opening 20 minutes, Nani gave the Lions a 2-1 lead on a screaming free kick, but Hany Mukhtar leveled two minutes from time and Jhonder Cádiz scored the stoppage-time winner as Nashville SC moved up to seventh with the win.

Walker Zimmerman was named the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year, it was announced Wednesday, marking the center back’s first major award in his eighth season in the league.

Zimmerman not only led Nashville’s backline, but he also chipped in three goals and one assist, placing him among the club’s top scorers. One of those goals was Nashville’s first-ever goal in their Feb. 29 debut game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium before nearly 60,000 fans.

As for fellow expansion side Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC manager Gary Smith feels that while his club have created a strong foundation that they can build upon, Inter Miami might have some regrets about how their first season played out.

“I would suspect that there’s probably a little bit more disappointment in their camp in the way that things have gone this year,” he said. “However, they’ve certainly finished the season and off in a decent run, and they’ve clinched that final spot, so they’ll be dangerous, there’s no doubt about it. We’re by no means taking this game lightly and shouldn’t be.”

And yet, Miami are still the more talked about team in many circles, which is just fine with Nashville GM Mike Jacobs.

“Yeah, I like the fact that even with us having the success we’ve had this season, that we’re still kind of like the weak sister to Miami,” Jacobs said with a laugh in a recent video chat with MLSsoccer.com. “I’m perfectly happy with us flying under the radar and being able to sneak in the blind spot of the teams we’re playing against, being taken for granted.”

Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami needed a Decision Day win to clinch their berth and they got just that, with Mikey Ambrose and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez scoring goals in the opening 23 minutes before Joe Gyau gave the hosts a scare with his second-half tally. While Nashville have been more consistent with their form, Miami bounced back from winning just one of their first nine and a three-match losing streak in late September to reach the playoffs.

Rodolfo Pizarro, one of the expansion club’s three Designated Players, was expected to miss the single-elimination game due to COVID-19 pandemic quarantine protocols upon his return from representing Mexico’s national team in November’s FIFA match window. Now, however, the midfielder figures to contribute after taking a charter flight back to Miami. MLS, in accordance with its medical experts, approved international players traveling back to their clubs via charter flights. After traveling in the controlled environment and regularly testing while on international duty, players can rejoin their MLS club team on U.S. soil and avoid quarantining as long as they test negative for COVID-19.

“In terms of Rodolfo, we received the great news he’s going to be able to play and participate on Friday,” Alonso told media members Wednesday. “He travels to Miami [Wednesday] and [Thursday], he should be ready to train with the team and be able to play.”

Alonso also said defender Nicolas Figal and the versatile Brek Shea will both be available after recovering from late-season injuries.