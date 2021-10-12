Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around the world due to which coffee bean is the second most heavily traded commodity in the global market after petrol. More than 25 million farmers are involved around the world to produce coffee in more than 50 different countries. The demand for organic coffee is driven by several health benefits associated with it. For instance, it is rich in antioxidants such as polyphenols, including flavonoids and catechins

Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Starbucks Corporation, Jim’s Organic Coffee, F S Gourmet Private Limited, Wessanen, Complete Coffee Limited, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Java Trading Co. LLC, and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

The key factors that drive the growth of the organic coffee marketinclude growth in health benefits of organic coffee, shift toward environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices, and rapid product adoption in developing countries. Moreover, increasing popularity of organic coffee, and availability of organic coffee on online channels have provided impetus to the growing market. However, factor such as presence of wide range of substitutes along with high cost of organic coffee is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives for organic coffeegrowers are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.

The global organic coffee market is segmented into type, packaging type, sales channel, and region. By type it is bifurcated into Arabica and Robusta. On the basis of packaging type, it is segmented into stand-up pouches, jars & bottles, and others. By sales channel, it is studied across hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental and convenience stores, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

