European E-Fuel Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The European E-Fuel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 22.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the European e-Fuel market is backed by the factors such as high R&D investment in research and significant production of clean e-fuels, such as e-diesel and synthetic ethanol, coupled with government enforcing their usage in vehicles to combat high carbon dioxide emission in the region. These clean fuels, when used in vehicles or any other power generating machine, emit no or less carbon dioxide gas. EU is one of the unique economic and political unions between countries that together cover much of the continent. According to International Monetary Fund, the GDP of EU is $18.8 trillion in 2018, representing around 22% of global economy.
Stringent government emission norms and developed refueling infrastructure is one of the key reasons driving the growth of the market. Transportation sector is considered as the lifeblood of the European economy. Transport sector ensures that goods are cost-efficiently delivered and that EU citizens can benefit from affordable mobility.
The Europe E-Fuel market is segmented into the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe. Germany holds the highest market share in the Europe E-Fuel market. The UK has significant market share in the Europe E-Fuel Market. European E-Fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, application and state of fuel. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into E diesel, E gasoline, ethanol and hydrogen. Based on application, the market is segmented into portable, stationary and transportation. Based on state of fuel, the market is segmented into liquid fuel and gas fuel.
European E-Fuel Market Segmentation
By Fuel Type
- E Diesel
- E Gasoline
- Ethanol
- Hydrogen
By Application
- Portable
- Stationary
- Transportation
By State of Fuel
- Liquid Fuel
- Gas Fuel
Regional Analysis
- European
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- AUDI AG
- Ceres Power Holding PLC
- EnergieDienst Holding AG
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd
- Hydrogenics Corp.
- INERATEC GMBH
- SFC Energy AG4
- Sunfire GMBH
- The Viessmann Group
