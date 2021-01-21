Energy Efficient Motor Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Energy-efficient motors use less power, run coolers, and last longer than conventional motors. Motors of this type consist of more copper windings and are 2-6% more efficient than standard motors. The motor has relatively low noise and vibration and low operating temperature, which extends the life of the motor and reduces maintenance costs. It is suitable for a wide range of industrial applications such as paper, cement, textiles, machine tools and blowers.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Weg

General Electric

Nidec

Schneider Electric

Rockwell

Crompton Greaves

Bosch Rexroth

Kirloskar Electric

Regal Beloit

Havells

Maxon Motor

Brook Crompton

Energy Efficient Motor Market segmentation by Type

AC Motors

DC Motors

Energy Efficient Motor Market segmentation by Application

HVAC

Fans

Pumps

Compressors

Refrigeration

Material Handling

Material Processing

Key Questions Answered by Energy Efficient Motor Market Report

What was the Energy Efficient Motor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Energy Efficient Motor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Energy Efficient Motor Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

