The global electric power tools market size is expected to reach $37,144.5million in 2026, from $22,292.5million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.Electric power tools have a diversified portfolio that finds application in every construction, manufacturing, or material modification activity. The advancements in electric power tools have revolutionized the way of working, by providing ease and saving time of operation. Thus, the diverse functionality of these tools make them suitable for use in various applications including professional, residential, and commercial establishments.

Some of the key players of Electric Power Tools Market:

Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holding, Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, and Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Electric power tools are available in corded and cordless platforms with varied power capacities.Initially, electric power tools were intended for small jobs, however, the improved mechanisms and batteries have improved the functionality and penetration of use for large scale jobs.

The growth in construction activities and requirement of efficient power tools for various operation has led to the increased penetration of electric power tools in the construction industry. The basic operations such as cutting, chopping, drilling, hammering, and grinding can be easily completed using cordless power tools with more efficiency and ease.Thus, surge in adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the electric power tools market.

Moreover, the recent product developments in terms of batteries, motors, and other technologies has led to improved product efficiencies, and surged the adoption of electric power tools. For instance, the integration of brushless DC motors (BLDC) in both cordless and corded tools has upgraded the capabilities of electric power tools.

On the contrary, the high initial costs of electric power tools over the pneumatic counterparts is a major restraining factor for the growth of electric power tools market. The pneumatic power tools had gained popularity, mainly because of their high productivity capacities and lower costs. This factor negatively affects the market growth of electric power tools.

