The breakthrough of Silicon Carbide to speed up electric vehicle modernism

Customer demand for electric cars with a variety comparable to engines with an internal combustion is presently outrunning the skill itself and critically at a much affordable price. More competent drive trains using semiconductor expertise like Silicon Carbide are allowing engineers to realize the high power and voltage demands in a cost-efficiency way.

Electric vehicles are getting more common, with prices decreasing and variety increasing. Electric car sales topped 2.1 million in the world back in the year 2019. According to the report of the International Energy Agency, there were more than 7.2 million electric commercial cars in business back in 2019. But, continued development depends on several factors. The decreased purchase subsidies in significant markets have added to a considerable plunge in sales. They are also considering the COVID-19 pandemic that has had a fundamental impact on vehicle production globally in the current year. However, charging the improvements of infrastructure and customer expectations of additional technology enhancements to lower the car prices and fundamentally to offer better variety remain the main challenges.

The motor and battery manufacturers are getting to physical limits for presentation by the use of leading technologies. However, in the drive train, where battery power is switched into three-phase AC energy for motors, there is a definite upgrade way away from conventional designs. It is to make use of wide band-gap semiconductors like siC.

Several Electric Vehicle applications have by now began using the sic technology and have mostly been for little power applications like battery chargers, solid-state circuit breakers, and auxiliary DC-DC converters. However, drive train energy designs have been apathetic to use this expertise, wishing to wait until it achieves an adequately low ON-resistance, improved robustness, and simple application. Currently, a performance breakthrough is addressing every concern.

Stacked cascode

A stacked cascode is defined as a gadget having two transistors stacked on the top of one another. A sic JFET with high voltage is then attached in series with an optimized si-MOSFET with low energy.

The idea of cascode has been here for some time now; however, the version of JFET is currently gaining ON-resistance at ratings of high voltage, making them next to the ideal switch.

In IGBT circuits, a corresponding high-voltage diode is essential to permit the reverse flow of current. It is an additional cost, and the diodes require to be high act with least reverse recovery power loss.