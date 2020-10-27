Powder Coatings Equipment Market is Exhibiting a Perspective CAGR 2020 to 2027

The global Powder Coatings Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1614.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1265.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Powder Coatings Equipment report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Powder Coatings Equipment report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Powder Coatings Equipment market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Vertical Coatings Equipment

Horizontal Coatings Equipment

Segment by Application

Building

Automobile Industry

Home Appliance

Furniture

Other

The major vendors covered:

Carlisle

Eastwood

Eisenmann

Gema Switzerland GmbH

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment

Mitsuba Systems

Nordson Corporation

Oven Empire Manufacturing

Parker Ionics

PB Metal Finishing Systems

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment

Powder X Coating Systems

Red Line Industries

Reliant Finishing Systems

Spark Engineering

Statfield Equipment

WAGNER

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powder Coatings Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Powder Coatings Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vertical Coatings Equipment

1.4.3 Horizontal Coatings Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building

1.5.3 Automobile Industry

1.5.4 Home Appliance

1.5.5 Furniture

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Powder Coatings Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Powder Coatings Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Powder Coatings Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Powder Coatings Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Powder Coatings Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Powder Coatings Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Powder Coatings Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Powder Coatings Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Powder Coatings Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Powder Coatings Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Powder Coatings Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Powder Coatings Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Powder Coatings Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Powder Coatings Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Carlisle

12.1.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

12.1.2 Carlisle Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Carlisle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Carlisle Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Carlisle Recent Development

12.2 Eastwood

12.2.1 Eastwood Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eastwood Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Eastwood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Eastwood Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Eastwood Recent Development

12.3 Eisenmann

12.3.1 Eisenmann Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eisenmann Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Eisenmann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Eisenmann Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Eisenmann Recent Development

12.4 Gema Switzerland GmbH

12.4.1 Gema Switzerland GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gema Switzerland GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gema Switzerland GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Gema Switzerland GmbH Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Gema Switzerland GmbH Recent Development

12.5 Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment

12.5.1 Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Recent Development

12.6 Mitsuba Systems

12.6.1 Mitsuba Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsuba Systems Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mitsuba Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mitsuba Systems Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Mitsuba Systems Recent Development

12.7 Nordson Corporation

12.7.1 Nordson Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nordson Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nordson Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nordson Corporation Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Nordson Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Oven Empire Manufacturing

12.8.1 Oven Empire Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.8.2 Oven Empire Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Oven Empire Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Oven Empire Manufacturing Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Oven Empire Manufacturing Recent Development

12.9 Parker Ionics

12.9.1 Parker Ionics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Parker Ionics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Parker Ionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Parker Ionics Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Parker Ionics Recent Development

12.10 PB Metal Finishing Systems

12.10.1 PB Metal Finishing Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 PB Metal Finishing Systems Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 PB Metal Finishing Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 PB Metal Finishing Systems Powder Coatings Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 PB Metal Finishing Systems Recent Development

12.12 Powder X Coating Systems

12.12.1 Powder X Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Powder X Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Powder X Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Powder X Coating Systems Products Offered

12.12.5 Powder X Coating Systems Recent Development

12.13 Red Line Industries

12.13.1 Red Line Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Red Line Industries Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Red Line Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Red Line Industries Products Offered

12.13.5 Red Line Industries Recent Development

12.14 Reliant Finishing Systems

12.14.1 Reliant Finishing Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 Reliant Finishing Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Reliant Finishing Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Reliant Finishing Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 Reliant Finishing Systems Recent Development

12.15 Spark Engineering

12.15.1 Spark Engineering Corporation Information

12.15.2 Spark Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Spark Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Spark Engineering Products Offered

12.15.5 Spark Engineering Recent Development

12.16 Statfield Equipment

12.16.1 Statfield Equipment Corporation Information

12.16.2 Statfield Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Statfield Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Statfield Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 Statfield Equipment Recent Development

12.17 WAGNER

12.17.1 WAGNER Corporation Information

12.17.2 WAGNER Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 WAGNER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 WAGNER Products Offered

12.17.5 WAGNER Recent Development

…

