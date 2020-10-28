Power Distribution Cables Market Report Covers Top Countries and Regions of the World, Including Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue – Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Power Distribution Cables Market – Global Forecast till 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2022.

Market Analysis

The global power distribution cables market is predicted to develop at a 6% CAGR between 2017- 2022 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Power distribution cables, simply put, are cables that are used for delivering the electric power. This helps to carry electricity from the transmission tower and deliver the same to individual consumers. These cables can be installed within buildings as a permanent wiring, exposed, run overhead, or buried in the ground. Power cables come in two voltage levels of low and medium, which have extensive applications in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. They are mostly installed in submarines, underground, and overhead. These cables are either an assembly of a single or more electrical conductor that are generally held together using an overall sheath.

Various factors are propelling the global Power Distribution Cables Market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the growing need for electricity, rise in urbanization and industrialization, rise in construction and infrastructure, and surging need for renewable energy. Additional factors adding market growth include enhanced distribution infrastructure, growing government initiatives, expanding power transmission infrastructure, increasing focus on power generation via renewable energy sources, surging need for power globally, and rising investment in power generation, distribution, and transmission infrastructure developments.

On the contrary, soaring raw material cost and the COVID-19 impact are factors that may impede the global power distribution cables market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global power distribution cables market report include ConCab Kabel Ltd. (Germany), SAS Brockskes (Germany), Cavotec (Switzerland), CAE Groupe (France), General Cable Corporation (U.S.), Prysmian Group (Italy), Spina Group (Italy), and Brugg Kabel AG (Switzerland), among others. Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the consumers growing needs such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, contracts, new product development and new product launches, strategic alliances, geographic expansions, extensive R&D activities, and more.

Market Segmentation

The global power distribution cables market segmentation is based upon three key components for the ease of understanding the report in a far precise manner.

By voltage, the market distributes into low and medium voltage.

By users, the market comprises residential, commercial, and industrial.

By installation, the market is broken down into underground, overhead, and submarine. This market category is spearheaded by the overhead segment and is further expected to keep its position at the top and lead the market.

Regional Analysis

The global power distribution cables market is regionally distributed among the following regions: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region holds a major share of the global market. The region contributes significantly to the overall welfare of the Asia Pacific region and is expected to continue its stay at the top in the forthcoming years of the forecast period. MRFR identifies that the fast-paced industrialization, a growing renewable industry, and various construction & infrastructural activities to be some of the key factors expected to boost the global market towards heightened growth. The global market for power distribution cables is led by Asia Pacific and followed up by North America and Europe. Both the North American and Europe regional markets are expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period and contribute significantly to the overall growth of the power distribution cables market.

