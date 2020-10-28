Global Mud Pumps Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2019-2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Mud Pumps Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Overview:

The global discussion on the mud pumps market includes a proper analysis of various factors that are expected to bolster the market growth. Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that there is a chance of registering 8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The mud pumps are getting traction from building and construction sector and the oil & gas exploration sector. The former is providing much traction as it is getting supported by the burgeoning stature of the market in the developing countries. With countries getting involved in a race to get their hands on more oil and gas exploration projects, the mud pumps sector can expect some sort of support.

Competitive Landscape:

Grundfos (Denmark), Flowserve (U.S.), KSB Group (Germany), Halliburton (U.S.), Sulzer (Switzerland), SRS Crisafulli, Inc (U.S.). Tsurumi Pump (Japan), Ebara Corporation (Japan), Weir Group (U.K), Excellence Pump Industry Co.,Ltd (China), Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co. Ltd (China), Xylem Inc (U.S.), Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited (India), and Goulds Pumps (U.S.) are some of the names that have been impacting the global Mud Pumps Market in significant ways. Strategic changes are happening all the time and MRFR analysts have tracked those that happened in the past few years to understand how the market is going to move forward.

Industry News:

In August 2020, Adkisson Development Group, a Houston-based company, recently announced that they have acquired a 13-acre, 158,700-square-foot manufacturing campus at 6500 Brittmoore Road. They haven’t disclosed the amount for the said acquisition.

This property has eight metal-exterior buildings, of which four are manufacturing buildings, a warehouse, an office, a mud pump test facility and a containment facility. This scope for research and development is expected to bolster the company’s claim in the mud pumps market.

In April 2020, ATLAS Copco announced the launch of their WEDA submersible dewatering pump range, along with the WEDA S50. This tool is going to be member of the S family of WEDA sludge pumps. This tool is also going to complement, specification-wise, other pumps in the range and has been designed for soft, thick, wet mud or other similar mixtures.

This new model finds itself in between S30 and the S60 pumps. It comes with a feature like maximum flow of 1,450 litres/min while pumping sludge and a specific gravity of up to 1,400 kg per cubic metre. It has a rated output of 4.8kW and it can handle solids up to 50mm, which is at par with both S30 and S60 models

Segmentation:

The global mud pumps market has been segmented into type, component, and application. This is to facilitate the understanding of the market and help in identifying influential points that can impact the strategic decisions.

By type, the global study of mud pumps has been segmented into duplex and triplex pumps. The triplex pumps has a better chance for growth as it weighs 30% less than the duplex pump but offers same efficiency.

By component, the study of the mud pumps includes segments like fluid end and power end.

By application, the discussion conducted by MRFR analysts includes segments like oil & gas industry and building industry. Growing oil exploration activities, demand for better drilling facilities, and others are creating a huge demand for the mud pumps segment.

Regional Analysis:

Tight oil and shale gas sources are keeping the North American market ahead of others. The US and Canada have made substantial progress in the field owing to which the mud pumps market is witnessing growth in the sector.

