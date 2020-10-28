With the increasing adoption of smart meters to enable two?way communication between companies and customers is significantly driving the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market across the globe. Furthermore, the mounting Rising internet penetration and adoption of IoT devices is creating lucrative opportunities for the energy and utilities analytics market in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Eaton Corporation,General Electric Company,IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,SAP SE,Schneider Electric,Siemens AG

The growing investments in digital channels to improve customer experience, processes, and perceived customer value is driving the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market. However, the technological and analytical skills gaps within the existing workforce may restrain the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market. Furthermore, the rising investments in smart grid and advanced metering infrastructure are anticipated to create market opportunities for the energy and utilities analytics market during the forecast period.

The global energy and utilities analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, and applications. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions and services. Based on deployment type the market is fragmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of organization size the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprise. Similarly, based on application, the market is segmented as upstream, midstream, and downstream.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the energy and utilities analytics market in these regions.

Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

