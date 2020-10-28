The global aviation fuelmarket sizewas valued at $179.2billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $238.5 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026.Aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. The additives used in aviation fuel reduce the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most of the military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower the operational cost.

Major key players covered in this report:

Bp p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Petrobras

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sinopec Group

Total SA

Oman Oil Company SAOC.

The increase in demand from military sector and rise in air transportation drive the growth of the aviation fuel market. Moreover, introduction of new flight routes and construction of new airports also impact the aviation fuel market growth positively. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and high level of carbon emission hamper the aviation fuel market growth. Meanwhile, emerging sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aviation fuel industry.

Aviation fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, aircraft type, end user, and region. Depending on fuel type, it is divided into jet A, jet A1, jet B, JP 5, JP 8, avgas, and biofuels. Depending on aircraft type, the market is classified into fixed wings, rotorcraft, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into civil, military, private, and sports & recreational. Region wise, the aviation fuel market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the aviationfuel market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1: Aviation Fuel Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Aviation Fuel Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Aviation Fuel Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Aviation Fuel Market Forecast to 2026