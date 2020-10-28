Batteries consist of number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals such as lead and sulfuric acid. Disposing them by the same process as regular waste can negatively impacts the environment. Hence, battery recycling process is adopted to decrease the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid wastes and to encourage efficient use of battery. Most type of batteries such as power tools, smartphone batteries, and automotive batteries can be recycled. Battery recycling prevents the environment from hazardous effects such as soil contamination and water pollution.

Major key players covered in this report:

Aqua Metals, Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd

Enersys

Exide Industries Limited

Gopher Resource LLC

Gravita India Limited

Retriev Technologies

Terrapure Environmental

Umicore

The method of recycling differs as per the type of the battery. Hence, it is necessary to separate the batteries before recycling. Furthermore, in 2019, the U.S.Department of Energy announced plans for a $20.5 million investment in Li-ion battery recycling with goal of boosting capture rates from 85-90%. Moreover, in 2017, 46% of sold batteries in the EU were collected for recycling.

The global battery recycling market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $18.3billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Battery recycling market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Chemistry

– Lead-Based Battery

– Lithium-Based Battery

– Nickel-Based Battery

– Other Battery Types

By Source

– Automotive Batteries

– Industrial Batteries

– Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries

By Application

– Transportation

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

– Other

Reasons for Buying Battery Recycling Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Battery Recycling Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

