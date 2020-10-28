A utility pole is a rod, column, or shaft-like structure used to bear all the weight of overhead power lines and different public utilities, such as fiber optic cable, electrical cable, and related equipment such as street lights and transformers. These poles play a major role in supporting the wires that generate electricity and enable the growing network of computers, televisions, and telephones. They are made up of various materials such as concrete, steel, wooden, and composites. Utility poles offer advantages such as enhanced safety, superior strength, and prolonged durability.

Some of the main market participants are:

– Valmont Industries Inc.

– Skipper Ltd

– Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd.

– El Sewedy Electric Company

– Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

– Stella-Jones

– FUCHS Europoles GmbH

– Omega Factory

– Pelco products Inc.

– RS Technologies Inc

The global utility poles market growth is mainly driven by the rise in need for energy and the resulting additions in the energy generation capacities across the globe. This has led to the expansion of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure thereby significantly contributing to the global market growth. Some of the other factors such as replacement of old utility poles, heavy utility investment by governments from various geographies, and the emergence of composite utility poles further fuel the growth of the market.

Wood and steel-based poles are already established in the market, however, composite poles are relatively new and are gradually gaining popularity on account of greater benefits associated with them. Therefore, an increase in the popularity of composite poles are expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market. Conversely, high maintenance cost associated with utility poles and an increase in trend for underground wires and cable network is expected to hamper the global market growth.

The global utility poles market is segmented into type, material, pole size, application, and region. By type, the global market is segmented into transmission poles and distribution poles. By material, the market is divided into concrete, wood, steel, and composites. By pole size, the market is categorized into below 40ft, between 40 & 70ft, and above 70ft. By application, it divided into electricity transmission & distribution, telecommunication, street lighting, heavy power lines, sub transmission lines, and others. Region-wise, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Utility Poles Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Utility Poles Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the Utility Poles Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Utility Poles Market?

