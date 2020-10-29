Global Data Center Construction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

A data center is used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is increasing among enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies. Several industries are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of the enormous growth in data volumes. This has triggered a greater need for construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are focusing on constructing green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes design, architecture, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.

Internet of things (IoT), which requires a data center, is experiencing tremendous growth. Data centers are more suitable for storing and processing data generated by devices connected to the internet, and also to meet the demand for real-time computing. Therefore, the market is set to witness an increase in data centers that are reliable and scalable in nature. The growing demand for cloud computing and big data analytics are also assumed to have an impact on this market, thereby driving the growth of the Latin America Data Center Construction market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Data Center Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aceco TI

AECOM

Turner Construction

Equinix

Fluor

DPR Construction

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

Market segment by Application, split into

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The report answers key questions such as:

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?