Chile’s ability in supporting renewable energy with enhanced transmission

Chile has a plan to transition from coal-fired power stations by 2040 and attain net-zero emissions by 2050. Significant advancement of non-conventional renewable power stations is a foundation of this program. The plan presents challenges in providing maximum environmental sustainability since transmission lines negatively impact the ecosystem. There is a need to regulate further ecological concerns caused by the transmission lines.

Dynamic vegetation management is a strategy imposed to avoid undergrowth beneath the transmission lines. The approach involves the planting of appropriate plants that grow low without significant interruptions on the lines. There should be the active involvement of experts and the community in establishing the ideal fire-retardant plants.

The solution is mainly viable for Chile as it contains full and extended transmission lines in the country. The planned integration of green energy economy will involve a significant construction of transmission lines that will require intense maintenance through the incorporation of the versatile vegetation management. Further, increased demand for energy will propagate the need to focus more on the energy line maintenance.

The expansion of the project in developing the transmission lines in the country has received massive pushbacks due to detrimental effects that accompany the scheme. Firstly, there has been an increase in electric-related fires, which has caused enormous opposition to the erection of the structures. Additionally, the legal authorities declared am inherent relationship between partakers of the exciting project to the devastation of electrical origin fires.

These implications have further aggravated the communities’ opposition to the projects with a mega public conflict erupting in 2018 due to the Cardones-Polpaico line’s development. Fortunately, simultaneous efforts got initiated to mitigate the physical impacts of the transmission lines. Incorporating communities before the development of the projects enhances the effectiveness and smooth operations of the plan.

Application of these principles has proved effective in LIFE-Elia, a pilot project supported by various transmission lines providing firm. There existed appropriate integration of researched intervention in mitigation of issues that arise from lack of a proper base in the development of projects such as natural habitats and structured edges.

The conveyed results from the various topics conducted by LIFE-Elia indicated a positive impact of a complete analysis of the effects of the project on the community and the ecosystem.

In conclusion, a diverse format of integrating various sectors in the development of the renewable energy sector should exist. Integrative vegetable management has also revealed the appropriateness of the approach in an era where renewable energy has found its roots in most countries.