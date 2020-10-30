Solar EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) is used for providing end-to-end from designing the system, procuring the components and installing the project. The growing environmental concerns is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of solar EPC market. Also, the government of various regions is taking initiatives for supporting the growth of renewable energy sources which is supporting the growing demand for solar EPC.

Key Players:

1. Adani Group

2. ALSA Solar Systems LLC

3. Canadian Solar

4. CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

5. First Solar

6. Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.

7. SunPower Corporation

8. Sunrun

9. TOPSUN ENERGY LIMITED

10. Trina Solar

Growing focus towards renewable energy sources, positive clean energy outlook, and growing energy demand in isolated areas are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the Solar EPC market. However, availability of auxiliary technology is acting as challenge in the Solar EPC market. The solar EPC market is highly fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market.

The “Global Solar EPC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Solar EPC market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Solar EPC market with detailed market segmentation by technology, classification, end-use and geography. The global Solar EPC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solar EPC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Solar EPC market.

The global Solar EPC market is segmented on the basis of technology, classification, and end-use. Based on technology, the market is segmented as PV and CSP. On the basis of classification, the market is segmented as rooftop and ground-mounted. Based on end-use, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and utility.

The report analyzes factors affecting Solar EPC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Solar EPC market in these regions.

