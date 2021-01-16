Iberdrola reveals green hydrogen strategy

Iberdrola is collaborating with Fertiberia; a chemicals firm to construct what they term will be the largest factory producing green hydrogen to be used in European industries.

Iberdrola is set to build up a landmark solar facility for hydrogen storage in central Spain, forecasting that it would be among the biggest green hydrogen factories in Europe after its completion.

The 150 million pounds venture will see the factory built-in Puertollano, Spain, and commence operating in the year 2021.

Iberdrola will be accountable for green hydrogen production from electricity created from a 100MW solar farm merged with a 20-megawatt lithium-ion battery storage space system and a 20MW electrolyze.

The hydrogen factory will provide the green gas for usage at Fertiberia’s ammonia factory located in Puertollano.

Fertiberia will modify and update the factory to be capable of using the green hydrogen generated to produce green fertilizers. The chemical firm will lessen natural gas needs at the factory by above 10 percent.

Building the factory will create about 700 job opportunities, and once functional, it will evade 39,000 tons of carbon dioxide discharge in a year.

The project shows the direction and chances provided by the energy conversion to extend innovative projects as the target for employment and industrializations in their nation.

Javier Goni, who is the Fertiberia president, stated that the collaboration with Iberdrola permits Fertiberia to make a further milestone in its goal to turn into a European orientation for sustainable answers for agriculture. To also direct the model shift needed for the power transition in the chemical region, huge thanks to the production of green ammonia from household recyclable energy sources that have enabled the whole process.

Ignacio Galan, who is the chairperson at Iberdrola, confirmed that the initiative shows the opportunities and direction provided by the energy changeover to create ground-breaking projects as the aim for industrializations and beating unemployment in the country.

Green hydrogen has arrived during 2020 as a chiefly popular trend motivated by the desire for deeper decarbonization by established countries. By coupling, utility-scale electrolyzes with recyclables, hydrogen usage in profound industry, heating, and transport could be generated without the toxic discharge presently associated with grey or blue hydrogen.

Previously in the current month, the European Union revealed its green hydrogen plan, which affirmed that for the hydrogen sector in the continent to scale up and accomplish the financial milestone necessary from the business to be cost-competitive, about 40GW of electrolyzes would be needed before the year 2030.