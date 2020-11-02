A mooring system comprises mooring line, anchor, and connectors installed on the vessels to facilitate the station keeping away from the floatation platforms. The emergence of this technology has addressed the soaring needs for Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSOs) and production facilities in deep water and ultra-deep water projects. It has outpaced the conventional technology of temporary anchors by use of synthetic mud ropes, which has now become a standard in oil & gas industry. Moreover, it helps in extracting oil from sea beds, has more holding power, causes less damage to the marine environment and is convenient.

World offshore mooring market is expected to witness a significant growth over next six years. This growth is attributed to increased demand for energy across the globe that has resulted in increased subsea exploration and production. Other factors that drive offshore mooring market are maturity of onshore oil & gas fields, rise in offshore field exploration, emergence of FPSO technology, growing importance of new clean electricity, and high investments from Middle East and Latin America. However, high initial CAPEX, harsh deep sea environmental conditions could limit the growth of the market. The world offshore mooring market is anticipated to reach a market value of $1,408 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.0% between 2016 and 2022.

On the basis of mooring type segment, the market is further subsegmented into catenary mooring, taut leg mooring, semi-taut mooring, spread mooring, single point mooring, and dynamic positioning mooring system. By Geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives, and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry.

Viking Sea Tech,Intermoor, Inc.,Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd.,Delmar Systems,KTL Offshore Pte Ltd.,MODEC, Inc.,Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.,Mooring Systems Inc.,SBM Offshore N.V.,BW Offshore Ltd.

The research on the Offshore Mooring market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Offshore Mooring market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Offshore Mooring market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market.

