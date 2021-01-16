Climate explained: Electric vehicle batteries could probably supply power back into the system

Practically, EVs batteries can supply power back into the system. One can charge an electric car with a solar photovoltaic panel, or by any means. The electric vehicle’s energy is not consumed; the preserved energy could be supplied back into the system. The probability of providing power back into the grid can only occur during peak demand hours for electricity, where market prices are costly.

The process is called vehicle-to-grid-technology, and researchers view it as the solution for our future as we transition to electrification full of the efficient grid.

However, makers of electric vehicles have not acted faster to allow the two-directional method of supplying energy.

The first reason for makers’ reluctance is the deprivation of the batteries, meaning they will have to replace frequently. The second reason is that the electric vehicles must link to the system, like how the solar photovoltaic system does. The connection should confine with the values to offer protection to line workers and maintain personnel activity on the network.

The transitioned two-directional charge controllers are very costly. Nonetheless, electric vehicle makers like Audi and Nissan have moved a step ahead to facilitate vehicle-to-grid correlation in a number of their electric vehicle prototypes.

Those electric vehicle models that lack the onboard inverters (whose function is to change the DC electricity contained in the EV to MAC electricity), they have been taken care of by introducing bidirectional inverters that can link to any electric vehicle. However, there is still the question of battery life.

Depending on the brand and the model, batteries might require replacement after every five years of use. If there is constant charging and discharging using a 90 percent convenient converter, it reduces the battery life. Above NZ$5,000 is a considerable cost for those who produce and consume energy at the same time.

Other contemplations might be a bit different from the actual framework as they might link to extra charges like the exportation of electricity from homesteads. Also, there is the back-purchase rate of power, which then relies on the one buying the electricity. Currently, those unique situations rarely support in justifying extra charges of the infrastructure that is required to link an electric vehicle to the system.

Other technical considerations include that if the EV is away from home for commuting reasons, it might not be charged using a solar system at home. Hopefully, if the EV is not available to load during peak demand hours but available during off-peak night hours, then the vehicle-to-grid route is of no use.