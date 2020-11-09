Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market 2020-2027: ZF TRW, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation

The global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Forward Collision Warning

Dynamic Brake Support

Crash Imminent Braking

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

The major vendors covered:

ZF TRW

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Tesla Motors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye NV

Volvo Car Corporation

Ford Motor

Daimler

Audi

Volkswagen

Toyota Motor

Honda Motor

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Forward Collision Warning

1.4.3 Dynamic Brake Support

1.4.4 Crash Imminent Braking

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ZF TRW

12.1.1 ZF TRW Corporation Information

12.1.2 ZF TRW Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ZF TRW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ZF TRW Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.1.5 ZF TRW Recent Development

12.2 Continental AG

12.2.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Continental AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Continental AG Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.2.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.3 DENSO Corporation

12.3.1 DENSO Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 DENSO Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DENSO Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DENSO Corporation Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.3.5 DENSO Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Tesla Motors

12.4.1 Tesla Motors Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tesla Motors Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tesla Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Tesla Motors Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.4.5 Tesla Motors Recent Development

12.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.5.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Delphi Automotive

12.6.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

12.6.2 Delphi Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Delphi Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Delphi Automotive Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.6.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

12.7 Autoliv Inc.

12.7.1 Autoliv Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Autoliv Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Autoliv Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Autoliv Inc. Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.7.5 Autoliv Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Magna International Inc.

12.8.1 Magna International Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Magna International Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Magna International Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Magna International Inc. Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.8.5 Magna International Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Mobileye NV

12.9.1 Mobileye NV Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mobileye NV Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobileye NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Mobileye NV Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.9.5 Mobileye NV Recent Development

12.10 Volvo Car Corporation

12.10.1 Volvo Car Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Volvo Car Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Volvo Car Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Volvo Car Corporation Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Products Offered

12.10.5 Volvo Car Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Daimler

12.12.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.12.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Daimler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Daimler Products Offered

12.12.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.13 Audi

12.13.1 Audi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Audi Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Audi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Audi Products Offered

12.13.5 Audi Recent Development

12.14 Volkswagen

12.14.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

12.14.2 Volkswagen Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Volkswagen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Volkswagen Products Offered

12.14.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

12.15 Toyota Motor

12.15.1 Toyota Motor Corporation Information

12.15.2 Toyota Motor Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Toyota Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Toyota Motor Products Offered

12.15.5 Toyota Motor Recent Development

12.16 Honda Motor

12.16.1 Honda Motor Corporation Information

12.16.2 Honda Motor Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Honda Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Honda Motor Products Offered

12.16.5 Honda Motor Recent Development

…

