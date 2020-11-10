Global Injection Pen Market Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global injection pen market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is segmented on the basis of type and disorder type. Based on the disorder type, the market is segmented into diabetes, hormonal disorders, arthritis, and others. The diabetes segment of the market is estimated to witness significant growth in the market. The key aspects that drive the segmental growth of the injection pen market include the increased incidences of autoimmune disorders primarily diabetes and arthritis among the people across the globe.

There has been an upsurge witnessed in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe. As per the WHO, diabetes prevalence has been increasing steadily over the past three decades. In 2019, the diabetic population was nearly 463 million which is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030 as per the IDF, which will further raise to 700 million by 2045. These numbers specify an increase in the prevalence of diabetes which will demand the proper treatment options including insulin. Thus, owing to the higher demand for safe insulin delivery devices, the segment is likely to witness an upsurge over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and By Disorder Type

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Eli Lily & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Co., Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd., and AstraZeneca Plc.

Global Injection Pen Market – Segmentation

By Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Disorder Type

Autoimmune Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Orphan Diseases

Others

Global Injection Pen Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Biocorp Production SA

Copernicus

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Haselmeier GmbH

Merck KGaA

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Solteam Incorporation Co., Ltd.

Ypsomed Holding AG

