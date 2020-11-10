Exoskeleton Market Report 2020 | Suitx, Atoun, Honda Motor, Bionik Laboratories, Exhauss

According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “Exoskeleton System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global exoskeleton market reached the value of US$ 280 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% during 2020-2025. An exoskeleton system refers to a wearable man-machine mechanism that provides mechanical strength to the user by amalgamating human intelligence and machine power. It employs algorithms that adjust and adapt to human body motions, along with various sensors and electrical connections that control the components. Exo-suits help lift heavy materials, reducing the user’s back muscles and spine stress.
The growing demand for exoskeletons in rehabilitation centers across the globe is driving the exoskeleton market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of motor-equipped robots to aid human body mechanics also contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of heart strokes, spinal cord injuries, and paralysis propel the demand for exoskeleton systems in the healthcare industry.
The increasing adoption of custom-fitted exoskeletons across military and industrial sectors also foster the global exoskeleton market growth. They support multiple joints and identify human movements to provide appropriate responses of the exoskeleton actuators, further inducing the product demand in the industrial sectors.
Exoskeleton Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global exoskeleton market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Bionik Laboratories
- Suitx
- Gogoa Mobility Solutions
- Exhauss
- Atoun
- Fourier Intelligence
- Honda Motor
- Daiya Industry Company
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Rex Bionics
- Myomo
- Gobio Robot
- Parker Hannifin
- Wandercraft
- P&S Mechanics
The report has segmented the global exoskeleton system market on the basis of component, type, mobility, body part, end use sector and region.
- Market Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Actuators
- Power Sources
- Control Systems
- Other Components
- Software
- Market Breakup by Type:
- Powered
- Passive
- Market Breakup by Mobility:
- Stationary
- Mobile
- Market Breakup by Body Part:
- Lower Body
- Upper Body
- Full Body
- Market Breakup by End Use Sector:
- Healthcare
- Defense
- Industrial
- Others
- Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Exoskeleton Market
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
