Anti-caking Agent Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Anti-caking market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.67% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Anti-caking agents are processed or granular materials that are used as additives to prevent clumping of the sauce. Anti-caking agents are blended into the powder product for ease of consumption, packaging and transportation. Anti-caking agents are soluble in water, alcohol and other organic solvents. It functions by absorbing excess moisture or creating a water-repellent coating on the particles. The widespread use of anti-caking agents, the growth of the food and beverage industry, and the increase in disposable income are key factors driving the market growth. Some commercially available anti-caking agents are power cellulose, sodium bicarbonate, tricalcium phosphate, sodium ferrocyanide, magnesium stearate, calcium aluminum silicate, calcium ferrocyanide, magnesium trisilicate, polydimethylsiloxane and stearic acid. Increasing demand and technological advances in emerging markets are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Huber Engineered Material

Kao Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

IMAC Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

PQ corp.

BASF SE

Chepicol S.A.

Sweetener Supply Corp.

Anti-caking Agent Market segmentation by Type

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

Magnesium Compounds

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Anti-caking Agent Market segmentation by Application

Food

Dairy products

Season

Soups and sauces

Others

Fertilizer

Nitrogen-based

Ammonium-based

Phosphorus-based

Potassium-based

Compound-based

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global LTE IOT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anti-caking Agent Market Report

1. What was the Anti-caking Agent Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Anti-caking Agent Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anti-caking Agent Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

