Enterprise video platform is a communication and entertainment hub for stakeholders, vendors, employees, partners and outside public. Enterprise video helps in effective communication for the organizations. Video on the enterprise is for limited people unlike social media platforms like YouTube. Enterprise video has a wide range of application in Corporate Communications and Training & Development purposes.

Enterprise video market is experiencing high demand for more efficient solutions due to the growing popularity of on-demand video services for internal communications. Leading companies such as Microsoft and IBM are focusing on providing superior efficient enterprise video solutions for their clients. Growing organizations and an increase in demand for on-demand solutions are expected to drive this market. However, the high cost of deployment and the need for technical assistance are the major factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

2. Microsoft

3. Kaltura, Inc.

4. Polycom

5. Cisco Systems

6. Adobe

7. Amazon Web Services

8. MediaPlatform

9. Bright Cove

10. Vbrick Systems

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Enterprise Video Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Enterprise Video Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Enterprise Video Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Enterprise Video Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

