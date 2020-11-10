North American Injection Pen Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The North American injection pen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth in North America is attributed to the rising incidences of various diseases such as autoimmune disorders, hormonal disorders, and several other diseases. The changing eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, and obesity problems are some of the major factors causing these diseases amongst the people in the region.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-injection-pen-market

Owing to increase incidences of diseases due to obesity problems, there is a significant demand for treatment options across the region. For instance, in the region, the prevalence of diabetes is approximately 13.3% of the total adult population which is expected to increase in the near future. Hence, for an increased number of patient pools, there is likely to be an increase in the demand for insulin pens, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-injection-pen-market

The North American injection pen market is segmented on the basis of type, and disorder type. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into reusable and disposable. Most of the injectors available today are reusable as these require the replacement of only needles and cartridges. In addition, these can be used for a longer time, which makes them cost-effective. Based on the disorder type, the market is segmented into autoimmune disease, hormonal disorders, orphan disease, and others. The autoimmune disorder which includes diabetes and arthritis is a major application for an injection pen.

Geographically, the North American injection pen market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US is anticipated to dominate the market and will continue this trend over the forecast period. Further, Eli Lily & Co., Pfizer Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Co., AstraZeneca Plc, and Novo Nordisk A/S are some of the prominent players operating in the North American injection pen market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Market Segmentation

North America Injection Pen Market by Type

Reusable

Disposable

North America Injection Pen Market by Disorder Type

Autoimmune Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Orphan Diseases

Others

Regional Analysis

US

Canada

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca Plc

Overview

AstraZeneca Plc in North America

AstraZeneca Plc in Injection Pen

Recent Developments

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Copernicus

Eli Lilly and Co.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-injection-pen-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404