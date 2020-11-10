Basalt Fiber Products Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2020 to 2028 | By Top Leading Vendors

Innovative Report on Basalt Fiber Products Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative ’Basalt Fiber Products Market’ Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Basalt Fiber Products Market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated until 2028.

Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibres of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fibre and fibreglass, having better physic mechanical properties than fibreglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fibre. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF

The key product type of Basalt Fiber Products market are: , Composites, Non-Composites

Basalt Fiber Products Market Outlook by Applications: , Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Marine

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

