Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market is Booming Worldwide | Copalis Sea Solutions, Hofseth BioCare ASA, SOPROPÊCHE

The Europe fish protein hydrolysate market is accounted to US 120.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 193.0 Mn by 2027.

The Europe fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented based of technology as acid hydrolysis, autolytic hydrolysis, and enzymatic hydrolysis. The enzymatic hydrolysis segment holds the largest share in the Europe fish protein hydrolysate market. The enzymatic hydrolysis process is the best way to hydrolyze fish byproduct, especially fish skin, without losing its nutritional importance. It is especially a preferred method in the pharmaceutical and food industries as it does not leave residual toxic chemicals or organic solvents in the solution including products.

Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes and involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique. The process of enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production. The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content is complex and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further.

Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited

Copalis Sea Solutions

Diana Group

Hofseth BioCare ASA

Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products

Scanbio Marine Group AS

SOPROPÊCHE

