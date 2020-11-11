Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Report 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global sports and energy drinks market reached a value of US$ 86.9 Billion in 2019.

Sports drinks refer to beverages containing carbohydrates, electrolytes, proteins, vitamins, and caffeine which help in building muscles and replenishing the fluid lost during exercise or any other physical activity. On the other hand, energy drinks consist of a higher amount of sugar and caffeine. These drinks improve mental alertness and relieve fatigue, as opposed to sports drinks which are intended to help athletes rehydrate after exercise.

Market Trends

The major growth-inducing factors propelling the growth of the sports and energy drinks market are taste, brand loyalty and perceived beneficial effects of these drinks. These factors have helped in enhancing their popularity among young consumers. Moreover, consumers have become more conscious about the ingredients used in food and beverages. Due to this, the leading sports and energy drinks companies are innovating sports and energy drinks by adding natural flavors, and ingredients, such as green tea, ginseng, or pomegranate juice. They are also introducing sports drinks fortified with antioxidants, and soy and whey proteins. Apart from this, energy and sports drinks are gaining popularity, especially among the young generation, as the manufacturers are adopting aggressive marketing and branding strategies by associating with popular sports events.

Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Segmentation:

Sport Drinks:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Isotonic

• Hypertonic

• Hypotonic

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Bottle (Pet/Glass)

• Can

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Energy Drinks

Breakup by Product Type:

• Alcoholic

• Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Type:

• Non-organic

• Organic

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Bottle (Pet/Glass)

• Can

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Targeted Consumer:

• Teenagers

• Adults

• Geriatric Population

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global sports and energy drinks market.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

