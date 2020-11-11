Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Gradual Growth 48% by 2027

The global vehicle-to-grid technology market is a professional and in-depth study on the current state with a focus on the regional market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight into the 2020-2027 global and regional Market covering all important parameters.

The global vehicle-to-grid technology market is projected to garner revenue around US$ 17.43 billion by 2027 by recording compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The regional analysis of the global vehicle-to-grid technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand of vehicle-to-grid technology among its end-users in the region due to the early adoption of technologies with rapid advancements. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027 due to technological advancements and emerging of original players in the region.

Some of the prominent players in the vehicle-to-grid technology market include:

Nissan Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

NUVVE Corporation

ENGIE Group

OVO Energy Ltd

Groupe Renault

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Smart Meters

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

Software

Home Energy Management (HEM)

By Application Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

By Regional Type

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

