(GAME-2)Watch NSW vs QLD Live Stream Reddit State of Origin 2020 Online Free Tv

State of Origin continues this week with the Queensland Maroons and the NSW Blues set to go head to head once again on Wednesday night. Here you will find all the info you need to know in order to watch the game, whether you’re looking for an Origin live stream online, or how to watch it on TV, this is your place.

The Nine Network has exclusive rights to broadcast State of Origin, and for that reason, you will not be able to find a live stream via the Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play apps, and you won’t be able to watch the match live on Fox Sports.

That means the only legitimate way to live stream the match will be yo use the NRL Digital Pass which allows you to live stream every game of the NRL season – including representative matches like State of Origin – to your PC, phone or tablet.

There are two payment options available when it comes to the NRL Digital Pass – you can either pay $2.99 per week, or purchase a year-long subscription for $89.99.

There is however a one-week free trial for new users, so if you have not tried the service already in the past you can sneak in at least one game of the State of Origin series through that method.

If you’re looking to watch the game on TV, as previously mentioned it is exclusive to the Nine Network. It will be shown on Channel 9 and also on 9HD, with coverage scheduled to begin at 7:30pm AEST, and finishing at 10:40pm AEST.

If you’re wanting to catch a replay after the match, Fox Sports 1 will have it starting from 10pm AEST on Wednesday night, and will then regularly replay the match throughout the days to come.

Of course, The Roar will have a live blog of the match right here – make sure you join us for live scores and updates from the match, not to mention debate and banter throughout.

If anything, the country has a generally good reputation when it comes to rugby. This explains why so many people are anticipating the State of Origin games.

While there are three games that will take place in the State of Origin 2020 tournament, this article focuses on game 2, which is between NSW vs QLD. Both these teams have amazingly good players so it is very difficult to tell which side will take the game home straight away. With the first game taking place on November 4, we take a look at the in-depth details of the second game.

When is State of Origin 2020 Game 2?

As aforementioned, The State of Origin 2020 Game 2 will feature NSW coming up against QLD. The game will take place at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, November 11.

The historic first stand-alone Holden State of Origin match of the year will see rugby fans treated to a game like no other. This is most definitely one of the matches that fans in Australia and all the other parts of the world have been waiting for. This explains why the game will kick off at 8:10 pm (AEDT) after a massive pre-game party begin at 5pm on Wednesday in Sydney Olympic Park

What time is the 2020 State Of origin 2 Game Start?

5pm: Pre-Origin celebrations kick off outside ANZ Stadium

6pm: Gates Open

7.15pm: Pre-game entertainment begins

8:10pm: Ampol State of Origin II kick-off

With the fixture already out, the stadium management and other relevant authorities have already put plans that will ensure the day runs smoothly. The gates will open at 6pm on that fateful Wednesday.

After 6pm both the NSW and QLD residents will settle in the stadium in preparation for the big match. At a quarter to 7.15pm, an hour-long entertainment will commence, refreshing and keeping everybody in the mood.

The Holden State of Origin game 2 will then kick off at exactly 8:10 pm with the match being televised on different channels all over the world.

State of Origin Pre-Game Party

Fans are invited to Sydney Olympic Park for a celebration of food, drink, Snack, and all things NSW from 5 pm on Wednesday.

More than 20 cafes, bars, and restaurants will be open before and after the game in Sydney Olympic Park.

Fans can hit the entertainment area in Cathy Freeman Park with the Locker Room Hotel and ever-popular Brewery both boasting extensions, besides “Eat Street” along Dawn Fraser Avenue and an abundance of food trucks operating outside ANZ Stadium.

Top Tips

To ensure that you do not miss the match or inconvenienced in any other way, follow the tips below:

Arrive at the ANZ Stadium as early as 5pm just so you can soak up the pre-game atmosphere.

Do not come with your car because the place will be very crowded

Give enough time for the security screening process while entering the stadium.

What channel is the State of Origin Game 2 on?

The 2020 State of Origin Game 2 will be broadcast live on Channel Nine and 9Now from 7.00 pm on November 11.

How to watch State of Origin Game 2 Live stream free online from anywhere?

If you cannot make it to the ANZ Stadium, but would still like to catch the game, worry not because you can watch it from the comfort of your living room or your favorite joint. However, this will depend highly on your location.

Channel 9 Network will live coverage of the State of Origin 2020 Games. So if you want to watch online you could pick 9Now. Outside of Australia fans can hide your identity via VPN service. In this case, we recommend Express VPN to stream the State of Origin 2020 online from anywhere and on any device.

NEW SOUTH WALES: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Clinton Gutherson 4. Jack Wighton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cody Walker 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 10. Payne Haas 11. Angus Crichton 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Dale Finucane 15. Junior Paulo 16. Nathan Brown 17. Isaah Yeo 20. Cameron McInnes 21. Stephen Crichton

QUEENSLAND: 1. Valentine Holmes 2. Xavier Coates 3. Kurt Capewell 4. Dane Gagai 5. Phillip Sami 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Dunamis Lui 9. Jake Friend 10. Josh Papali’i 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Jaydn Su’A 13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 14. Ben Hunt 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Jai Arrow 17. Moeaki Fotuaika 20. Josh Kerr 21. Edrick Lee

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Streaming on Social Media

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream Free in New Zealand

Each game of the State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby Championship in New Zealand is being shown by Sky Sport. Free-to-air Prime would provide delayed coverage of each of the A matches in the tournament for those without a subscription. Sky Go is the service you need if you’re looking to watch State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby coverage live on your mobile device. For $4.99 a month, you can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and then watch State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), smartphone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other ESPN app streaming device.

Live Stream State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD in Australia

The State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby Championship down under will be broadcast by Fox Sports Australia. The Fox Sports kit is not inexpensive, but if you want to give it a try before you order, there’s a two-week free trial. Australians can also use the Kayo Sports streaming service to State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD live stream Rugby action, which has no lock-in deals and also provides access to more than 50 sports, both live and on demand. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 a month and allows users to stream simultaneously between two computers. Alternatively, the provider also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers $35 a month for three concurrent streams.

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream In UK

The State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby Championship has the rights to Sky Sports, but you’ll need your subscription to catch it on the set. The service you need is Sky Go for streaming on your mobile device. You can also watch State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby live via NOW TV on Sky Sports coverage, which provides enticing limited-time passes starting at £ 8.99 per day and £14.99 a week for Sky Sports. Live coverage of South Africa’s Rugby Championship will be seen on the SuperSport subscription channel.

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream From USA

Mad rugby fans can watch NBCUniversal from the United States of America. It includes all on-time matches. NBCUniversal has the broadcasting rights to air this event every year. You can also watch State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby NBC Sports using a VPN service if you are outside the US zone. Apparently, you can get those services with minimal pay on the market with some amazing VPN services. The most common VPN service providers are Express VPN, Nord VPN & Pure VPN.

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream from Ireland

From February 1 to March 14, the State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Rugby will begin. These fans are waiting for this mega event in the Ireland area for the 21st edition of the 6 Nations tournament. From Ireland, from beginning to end, Virgin Media Sport will telecast the entire event. The TV3 party, which will broadcast sports events from August 2018, has recently been launched by Virgin Media Sport. Besides this, in September 2019, it launched another Sport HD on Sky on channel 422.

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream From Wales



You can watch TV on the S4C channel if you live in Wales. This channel is going to telecast the entire tournament for you. And you’ll enjoy yourself for free, of course. In addition, fans of Wales can watch all the State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD matches on BBC One and ITV Sport. The event was also broadcast by those two networks.

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream From France



France’s national public television channel, France 2, will cover all the matches for its viewers. It streams live streaming exclusively for free on their channel. This TV channel is the best way for you to watch and enjoy all the matches of the 21st edition of the State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD, if you are in France.

State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream From Italy



Although Rugby has recently become popular in Italy, it has also created a fan community. These individuals will watch the State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD live streaming. Discovery Networks has received official permission from Italy to air the entire thing. One of the most famous sports channels in Italy is the DMAX TV channel. State of Origin 2020 NSW vs QLD Live Stream From Scotland ITV Sport will broadcast this event live from the BBC One region of Scotland. On those two TV channels, Scottish fans will be watching. The best choice is BBC One for Scottish rugby sports fans. All the matches will be shown for free on this TV station.