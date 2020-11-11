North American Flexible Electronics Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The North American flexible electronics market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of around 13.7% during the forecast period. North American region is one of the most established and significantly growing market in terms of flexible electronic products sale. The factor which aid in the growth of this region is growing demand for flexible, slimmer, and light weight gadgets. Demand for flexible electronics has substantially increased in the US followed by Canada. The region is projected to mount up the need of flexible electronics in healthcare applications. Due to rapid growth in health-conscious population in North America, companies are bringing wearable devices in their product portfolio which as a result is projected to contribute a huge share in flexible electronic market.

A full Report of North American Flexible Electronics Market Available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-flexible-electronics-market

This region is showing notifiable growth in terms of smartphone ownership and the major players manufacturing them. This increase in the mobile phone subscription is certainly growing the need of compact batteries which as a result support the flexible electronics market growth. Smartphones and tablet manufacturers are developing their strategies for manufacturing of these slimmer and compact batteries. With recent developments in mobile phone industry for compact batteries, the region is estimated to grow further with the increasing number of applications of flexible electronics in computers, laptops and other electronic devices.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-flexible-electronics-market

North American Flexible Electronics Market – Segmentation

By Type of Component

Flexible Display

OLED

E-paper

LCD

Flexible Battery

Flexible Sensors

Biosensors

CMOS Hybrid Sensors

Photo Detectors

Piezo Resistive

Flexible Memory

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone and Tablets

Wearable Devices

Television

Others (Smart Cards)

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy and Power

Defense and Aerospace

Others (Biometrics)

Company Profiles

3M Co.

BASF SE

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Solar Frontier K.K.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-flexible-electronics-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404