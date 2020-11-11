UV Infection Control Device Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2020 to 2028 | By Top Leading Vendors

Innovative Report on UV Infection Control Device Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

UV Light refers to Ultraviolet light which is outside the visible light spectrum between wavelength ranges of 100 nanometers (nm) to 400 nm. UV Light is classified into three wavelength ranges: UV-C from 100 nm – 280 nm, UV-B from 280 nm – 315 nm, UV-A from 315 nm – 400 nm.

Infection control used to be that washing hands and sterilizing tools and equipment with high temperature water was enough to keep patients, healthcare workers and visitors safe from viruses and bacteria. With the rise of more virulent viruses and antibiotic resistant bacteria in the last five years, healthcare providers are scrutinizing their infection prevention methods and are adopting new methods of disinfection. This is changing many providers’ infection protocols as they make their best efforts to meet the new challenges that HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) present.

With independent lab tests and peer-reviewed studies validating ultraviolet-C light’s ability to quickly and effectively kill germs, UVC light disinfection systems have become increasingly popular with hospitals in the last one to two years. At the same time, many well-publicized incidents of healthcare-associated infections have occurred at hospitals, which has contributed to an increase in use of UVC light disinfection in hospitals. Now, use of UVC light disinfection systems has expanded beyond inpatient settings. Other types of healthcare facilities, such as clinics, surgery centers, private practices, rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes, now are using the technology.

The key product type of UV Infection Control Device market are: , Mobile Type, Stationary Type, Other Types

UV Infection Control Device Market Outlook by Applications: , Hospital, Clinic, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

