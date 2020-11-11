Demand for Prepress for Packaging to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the pre-press for packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global pre-press for packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, due to several factors, about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in pre-press for packaging market report.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Pre-press for Packaging Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26933

Pre-press for Packaging Market: Overview

Pres-press is term used in the packaging and printing industries for processes between creating print layouts and the final printing. Pre-press for packaging consists of various services such as artwork and consultations, color management, digital proofing, etc. Color management is anticipated to create significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period. Moreover, packaging manufactures are focusing on color management services to obtain color consistency across all devices. For instance, Rotimpress, a pre-press for packaging service provider, has adopted a color management system with improved ink coverage, better print results, as well as reduced time on customer file preparation.

Growing Digital Printing Technologies Shaping Opportunities for Pre-press for Packaging Market

Digital printing technology is making improvements in the quality of prints and lithographic, and flexographic printing technology providers are slowly shifting to digital printing. For instance, Quint Company, a producer of Flexographic Photopolymer printing plates, focuses on digital plates that are more finely tuned than conventional/analog plates. This, in turn, would help expand the digital printing segment in the pre-press for packaging market during 2019-27.

Pre-press for packaging service providers are adopting advanced printing technologies to attract flexible and rigid packaging manufacturers. Moreover, consumers have shown preference for folding cartons, which are mainly printed from digital printers. They are attracted to digital printed cartons that can be used for various applications such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, electronics goods, etc. Digital printing technology is also preferred in pre-press for packaging due to its capability of printing on various substrates. The trend of substrate printing on wood, glass, aluminum, etc., will create an opportunity for pre-press for packaging options in the future.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26933

Mercian Labels, a manufacturer of self-adhesive labels, security seals, and cartons, has started using the Xeikon 3000 pre-press for packaging machine series for high quality digital carton printing with 400 micron carton boards.

Asia Pacific to Witness Double Digit Growth Opportunities in Pre-press for Packaging Market

Pre-press for packaging is a competitive market. Manufacturers have been seeking new technologies to create effective designs of products since the last few years. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India have seen considerable expansion in the flexible packaged consumer goods and corrugated rigid packaging industry. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Therefore, Asia Pacific is expected to account for nearly one-third of the global pre-press for packaging market during the forecast period. The growth is further supported by the rising middle class, which, in turn, will increase the consumer market.

The pre-press for packaging market is shifting from China toward emerging markets of ASEAN such as Vietnam, Thailand, etc. Rising wages, input costs, and complex value chains have undercut the competitiveness of China’s manufacturing sector. Nevertheless, it will remain at the top-most position while progressing at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Pre-press for Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

Key service providers can leverage the remunerative growth potential that the nascent pre-press for packaging market promises to offer. To benefit the most out of this scenario, leading, key service providers in the pre-press for packaging market are strengthening their market presence by strategic acquisitions. For instance, in September 2018, AGFA-Gevaert NV, a pre-press for packaging service provider acquired the pre-press business of the Spanish printing plate supplier Ipagsa Industrial S.L.

Key companies profiled in the pre-press for packaging market report include AGFA-Gevaert NV, Sonoco-Trident, Wipak Ltd., Huhtamäki Oyj, Transcontinental Inc., Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd., Flexicon AG, Esko-Graphics, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, SPGPrints Group, Anderson & Vreeland Inc., Janoschka Deutschland GmbH, STI Group, Emmerson Packaging, P. R. Packagings Ltd.

Global Pre-press for Packaging Market: Classification

Pre-press for Packaging Market by Service

Color Management

Artwork & Consultancy

Digital Proofing

Others (Quality Control, Prototyping, etc.)

Pre-press for Packaging Market by Technology

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Digital Printing

Others (Lithography, Gravure, etc.)

Pre-press for Packaging Market by Application

Rigid Packaging Corrugated Boxes Cans Cartons Aseptic Cartons Folding Cartons

Flexible Packaging Pouches Bags Labels Wraps Others



Pre-press for Packaging Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Pre-press for Packaging Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26933

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/