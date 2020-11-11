Electric Motors Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2018 to 2025

Electric motors are widely used in industrial fans, compressors, pumps, lathe machines, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, disk drives, power tools, electric cars, and automated robots. These high-efficiency motors gain importance over standard motors due to longer operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance, high endurance for fluctuating voltages, and others.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global electric motors market generated $96.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $136.4 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, key drivers & opportunities, market size & projections, and competitive scenario.

Siemens AG holds a large share of the global electric motor market, with 290 major production and manufacturing plants, and technological advancements in different sectors, including industry, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure. ABB Group generates the second-highest revenue in the market.

North America to dominate throughout the forecast period

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the study period.

The AC motor segment to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Based on motor type, the AC motor segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing more than two-thirds of the total share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2025. A surge in the adoption of AC motors due to availability in all sizes and the low cost of permanent magnets are factors that drive the market growth.

Thus, AC, DC, and hermetic electric motors have become an integral part of the equipment industry in the region. Moreover, countries in Asia-Pacific are the agricultural hubs, and therefore the agricultural sector is one among the primary application sectors for electric motors.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2017, the AC motor segment dominated the global electric motor market in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The FHP output segment is expected to be the largest customer for the electric motor market players globally.

North America is projected as one of the most dominant regions in the electric motor market and is expected to witness a high growth rate of around 3.8% during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the electric motor industry include ABB Group, ARC Systems, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH, Emerson Electric, Maxon Motors AG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens AG.