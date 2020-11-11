Electric Motors Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2018 to 2025

Electric motors are widely used in industrial fans, compressors, pumps, lathe machines, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, disk drives, power tools, electric cars, and automated robots. These high-efficiency motors gain importance over standard motors due to longer operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance, high endurance for fluctuating voltages, and others.
According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global electric motors market generated $96.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $136.4 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, key drivers & opportunities, market size & projections, and competitive scenario.
Siemens AG holds a large share of the global electric motor market, with 290 major production and manufacturing plants, and technological advancements in different sectors, including industry, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure. ABB Group generates the second-highest revenue in the market.
Download Sample PDF (535 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/216
North America to dominate throughout the forecast period
Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the study period.
The AC motor segment to maintain its dominant position by 2025
Based on motor type, the AC motor segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing more than two-thirds of the total share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2025. A surge in the adoption of AC motors due to availability in all sizes and the low cost of permanent magnets are factors that drive the market growth.
Thus, AC, DC, and hermetic electric motors have become an integral part of the equipment industry in the region. Moreover, countries in Asia-Pacific are the agricultural hubs, and therefore the agricultural sector is one among the primary application sectors for electric motors.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Electric Motor Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/216?reqfor=covid
Key Findings Of The Study
- In 2017, the AC motor segment dominated the global electric motor market in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
- The FHP output segment is expected to be the largest customer for the electric motor market players globally.
- North America is projected as one of the most dominant regions in the electric motor market and is expected to witness a high growth rate of around 3.8% during the forecast period.
The major players operating in the electric motor industry include ABB Group, ARC Systems, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH, Emerson Electric, Maxon Motors AG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens AG.
Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world’s largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial before buying
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
[email protected]
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.