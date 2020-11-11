Airway Clearance System Market is Projected to Reach $922 million by 2026 | Leading key players are Allergan, Dymedso, Electromed, General Physiotherapy, Hill-Rom Holdings, International Biophysical Corporation

The global airway clearance system market was valued at $652 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $922 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7 from 2019 to 2026.Airway clearancetechniques are used to slacken thick, sticky mucus so it can be cleared from lungs by coughing or huffing. Clearing the airways may help to reduce lung infections and improve lung function.There are some methods that help people suffering with conditions such as cystic fibrosis to attain a healthier lifestyle. ACTs are physical or mechanical means of simplifying the elimination of tracheobronchial phlegm through the external or internal management of air flow, and the removal of phlegm via coughing. These products loosen thick, sticky lung mucus so it can be cleared by coughing. Clearing the mucus from the airways helps in lowering lung infections and improve lung function. These airway clearance devices find their application in the treatment of various disorders including emphysema, cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular, bronchiectasis and others.

Rise in prevalence of cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the globe is the major factor driving the airway clearance market growth. The growth of the market would be enhanced due to increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in the use of automation in healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions. Currently, most of healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases specialists prefer a combination of a drug and a device, for instance inhaler and nebulizer, owing to its fast and effective outcome. However, the market growth could be hindered due to high cost associated with the airway clearance systems and side effects occurring due to excessive dosage, and lack of awareness regarding drug inhalation.

The market is segmented on the basis oftype, application, end user, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into positive expiratory pressure, high frequency chest wall oscillation, oscillating pep devices, intrapulmonary percussive ventilators and mechanical cough assist. Based on application, the market is segregated into emphysema, cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular bronchiectasis. By end-users it is segmented it is classified into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings and others Regionwise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

