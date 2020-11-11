Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2026

The global deep brain stimulation monitoring market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.Deep brain stimulation is an electrical process of stimulating, inhibiting, modifying, regulating, and altering the activity in the central, autonomous, or peripheral nervous system in the human body. Deep brain stimulation devices send electrical impulse to the spine region wherein these signals block the pain signals from reaching the brain.

These devices deliver electrical stimulation to the patient’s brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system. Deep brain stimulation monitoring devices are particularly used for the treatment of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, depression, and other diseases. Advancements in the neurological technologies is delivering relief to the patients affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders.

According to the data published by WHO, there are around 50 million cases of dementia across the globe among which 60-70% is Alzheimer’s and 10 million are added every year. Dementia is the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. Furthermore, the incidence rate for Parkinson’s disease is 4.5-19 per 100,000 population every year.

Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increase in number of neurological disorders, and investment for neurological R&D are the factors that drive the growth of the global deep brain stimulation devices market. Moreover, rise in demand for minimal invasive surgery, adoption of technologically advanced products, and surge in aging population also propels the growth of the market as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders, such as Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic pain. The major barriers for the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices marketare side effects such as allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin due to implantation of deep brain stimulation device into the body and increase in device cost. However, availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries restrict the growth of the market.

The deep brain stimulation devices marketis classified on the basis of application, enduser, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market – Company Profiles

The List of Companies –

Abbott Laboratories, AlevaNeurotherapeutics SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corporation, and Neuronetics Inc. The other companies operating in the market are Electro Medics, ElectroCore, Neuros Medical, ElectroCore LLC, NeuroMetrix, EnteroMedics Inc., Neuronetics Inc., and SPR Therapeutics

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5: DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 6: DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

