Dermatologicals Market is Projected to Reach $36,205 million by 2026 | Leading key players are Bayer AG , Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca

The global dermatologicals market accounted for $15,563 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $36,205 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Dermatologicals are medicinal preparations used to treat patients suffering from skin disorders. These preparations are used to treat conditions such as psoriasis, acne, and rosacea. Moreover, there are different types of dermatological formulations available in the market such as topical, and oral. Furthermore, skin disorders are different from each other and therefore, require different treatment options. For instance, disorders such as psoriasis require the use of parenteral dermatological preparations for treatment. In addition, these preparations are mostly available over-the-counter. However, some of the preparations are also prescribed by physicians.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of dermatologicals market include rise in demand for topical dermatological drugs such as anti-inflammatory agents, anti-infective, local anesthetics, cleansers, and emollients to treat acne. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about skin diseases, high demand for rapid diagnosis, and surge in incidence of skin cancer & other skin disorders are the factors that boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about these drugs and stringent government regulations restrain the market growth. The development of innovative products and rise in number of mergers & acquisitions by key vendors are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The dermatologicals market size is studied on the basis of dermatological disease, drug type, route of administration, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of dermatological disease, it is segmented into acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, skin cancer, rosacea, alopecia, and others. By drug type, it is bifurcated into prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs. On the basis of route of administration, it is segmented into topical, oral, and parenteral administration. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

