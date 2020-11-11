Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate PGMEA Market 2020 : Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application Till 2026

Informative Report On Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market 2020

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market has recently added by Grand View Report to its massive repository. It offers the continual advancements in technologies which helps to understand the platform for the development of the businesses. It offers numerous strategies for boosting the performance of the companies. Both primary and secondary research techniques carried out to find solutions to different issues faced by various stakeholders.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: , Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, Shinko Organic Chemical, Dynamic INT’L, Jiangsu Hualun, Baichuan Stock, Yida, Ruijia Chemistry

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil. The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42°C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

Segmentation across regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe was undertaken on the basis of productivity. Technological advancements pertaining to the specific market has been studied. Methodologies that can boost the outcome of the businesses have been mentioned in the report.

The Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Can Be Segmented As

The key product type of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market are: , Purity(GC)%≥ 99.5%, Purity(GC)%≥ 99.9%

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Outlook by Applications: , Production Solvents, Cleaning Solvents

Key Questions responded in the report:

What will be the growth rate of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market in year 2028? What are the major drivers responsible for the growth of market? Which companies are the leading manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market? What are the opportunities that can affect the growth of market? Which type of segment has the highest market share? Which geographical region is growing at a higher CAGR in near future?

