Global Impact of Covid-19 on Propylene Glycol PG Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2028

Propylene glycol (PG) is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup. It is practically odorless and tasteless. It is hygroscopic (attracts water), has low toxicity and outstanding stability, as well as high flash and boiling points, low vapor pressure and broad solvency. In addition, propylene glycol is an excellent solvent for many organic compounds and is completely water-soluble.

Propylene glycol is used by the chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries as antifreeze when leakage might lead to contact with food. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified propylene glycol as an additive that is “generally recognized as safe” for use in food. It is used to absorb extra water and maintain moisture in certain medicines, cosmetics, or food products. It is a solvent for food colors and flavors, and in the paint and plastics industries. Propylene glycol is also used to create artificial smoke or fog used in fire-fighting training and in theatrical productions.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Dow, Huntsman, DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle ), ADM, Polioles, Lyondell Basell Industries, Repsol, BASF, Oelon, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi, ADEKA, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical, Tongling Jintai Chemical, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals, Hi-tech Spring Chemical, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chemical

The key product type of Propylene Glycol (PG) market are: , Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Outlook by Applications: , UPR, PPG, Pharmaceuticals and Food, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

